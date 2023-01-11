Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals

There are jobs open in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides/attractions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you.

The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments.

There are jobs open in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides/attractions. Officials added that candidates will receive training in their area.

The job fair will be on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room.

A spokesperson for the zoo says the pay for seasonal positions ranges from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour. Some perks employees will receive include free zoo admission and parking for the duration of their employment term, as well as discounts in gift shops and food concessions.

Zoo officials say all applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions require applicants to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

For those interested in a seasonal position at the zoo's animal department, officials say you must have one year of college with a declared major in biology or a closely related field, as well as one year of working with animals in an institutional setting.

Zoo officials say to apply for seasonal positions in the education department, candidates must have completed one year of college seeking a degree in elementary or secondary education, have one year of experience working with children in a formal teaching setting and have background knowledge of biology, ecology or related fields.

For more information about part-time or full-time jobs at the Louisville Zoo, please click here.

