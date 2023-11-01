Young athlete hit by Louisville driver last summer returns to basketball court

Ava Jones and her family were in downtown Louisville last July when a man, driving under the influence of opioids, struck the family with his car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A high school basketball player who was hit by a Louisville driver months ago is back on the court.

Ava Jones scored the Kansas team's first basket before getting a standing ovation Tuesday night.

Jones started practicing with her team again in November and was still wearing a knee brace last night.

The young athlete has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Iowa University-- the school announcing it will honor Jones' scholarship even if she is unable to completely return to the sport.

Last summer, Jones and her family were hit by a car while in downtown Louisville for Ava's AAU basketball tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.

Her father, Trey Jones, died days later in the hospital. Creek Jones, 10, suffered a few minor cuts and scrapes, but was otherwise fine. Ava and her mother, Amy, suffered more serious injuries: traumatic brain injuries and several broken bones.

Michael Hurley, the driver that hit the Kansas family, has since been charged with murder, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Police say he admitted to them he had taken Hydrocodone before driving.

