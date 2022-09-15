Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter has almost 100 adoptable cats and dogs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population.

In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs.

The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies could be adopted for free. Spay-Neuter, microchip and vaccinations are included when individuals adopt a pet.

LMAS said for every dog adopted, they will include a large bag of food. Approved adopters can also foster-to-adopt eligible dogs.

Even though adoption fees are waived, there is still a review and approval process. Jefferson County residents must also purchase a one-year renewable pet license, a requirement of the Louisville Metro Animal Ordinance.

LMAS also stated that they would wave reclaim fees for unclaimed pets. Redemption fees will only be waived for pet owners with no previous violations, and will cover microchipping, spay-neuter, licensing and vaccination fees. Court fees will not be waived. Shelter representatives said that they will work with owners who have outstanding balances and want to reclaim their pet.

“Shelters nationwide are struggling and we really need community members to foster or adopt a dog. Maintaining our No-Kill status takes a village, and our city shelter can’t do it without you,” Ashley Book, interim shelter director, said. “We’re asking owners who are searching for a missing pet to visit the shelter. If you are planning to add a new four-legged friend to your family, make Animal House Adoption Center your first stop.”

To view adoptable pets or stray pets currently at the LMAS Shelter, please click here.

