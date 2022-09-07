KHS hosting adoption event to find homes for animals from Eastern Kentucky

The humane society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, aged six months and older, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Find your new furry friend this week! The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) currently has a large number of dogs and cats, including many from Eastern Kentucky, available for adoption.

KHS is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, aged six months and older, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

The KHS adoption fee for those adult animals are usually over $200, so this adoption event offers significant savings for families and individuals who are looking to adopt, KHS representatives said.

In addition, KHS representatives said all KHS pets are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Jefferson County adopters will still be required to pay a $10.50 licensing fee, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Visit adoptable animals at the below locations. No appointment is required. Adoption application submissions end 30 minutes before closing.

• Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive, 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends.

• East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, 11:00 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends.

The goal of the adoption event is to find loving homes for these animals to make space for KHS help more animals from Eastern Kentucky, KHS representatives said.

“Eastern Kentucky continues to hurt, and the shelters there are desperate. We can only transport in more animals if we have space at KHS,” Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare at KHS, said. “If you adopt now, you’re helping our state in its time of need, as well as bringing home a loving new family member.”

