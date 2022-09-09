Here's how to help this Oldham County animal shelter grow during 'Give for Good Louisville'

Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue is one of the region's newer animal rescue groups asking for your support.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — We're five days away from this year's "Give for Good Louisville."

It's the most generous 24 hours of online giving in Kentuckiana, hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville. On Thursday, Sept. 15, local organizations will ask you to open your hearts and your wallets.

One nonprofit out of Oldham County is one of the region's newer animal rescue groups asking for your support.

"We're relatively new and young on the street," Lisanne Mikan, president of Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue, said.

Located in Crestwood, the group has one mission: To find the right fit, for both the animal and the family.

"They always say it was the best dog ever. And at the beginning, I used to think that was a silly thing because how can every dog be perfect? But then I learned from Lisanne, you're getting the right fit for your family," Jessica Springer, the shelter's vice president and volunteer coordinator, said.

Over the last eight years, the shelter has been so successful, Mikan says it's continuing to grow. She says last year the shelter adopted nearly 550 animals and she expects they will exceed that number this year.

Adopt Me! is known for taking in animals other shelters can't.

"When there's a shelter holding a dog who needs more than rescue, they'll contact us and we don't shy away from that, because we have Dr. Brown at Hopewell Animal Hospital," Springer said.

Whether those animals are in need of medical attention, emotional support, or a foster home, this volunteer-based pet rescue group makes it happen.

Right now, Adopt Me! is renting space from its landscaping neighbors, but would love to one day build on a new property with more green space and room to keep all of its animals in the same building.

"Give for Good is so important to us because we're growing so fast," Mikan said. "To do everything right and support these programs, to train all these people, every bit counts," Mikan said.

Springer says that every dollar matters no matter how much someone's donation is.

"They may want to spread out their gifts and think, 'what's $10 to this rescue?'" she said. "But that's a lot to us. Especially, when a bunch of people are willing to give that, then it adds up to the amount we can use to go to all the things we're dying to give to these animals."

Last year, Give for Good Louisville raised more than $8.9 million for Kentuckiana organizations from more than 22,000 donors.

