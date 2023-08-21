Operation White Flag in effect for Louisville; here's where you can find cooling centers in the area

Need a place to keep cool during the extreme heat? We've put together a list of shelters, community centers and public spaces available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana will be smothered by excessive heat this week. Heat indexes are expected to get up into the triple digits for many counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning and an Excessive Heat Watch have been issued for much of the WHAS11 viewing area through Thursday evening.

Be sure to limit outside activities and stay hydrated as much as possible during this period.

Officials across the region are looking to open dedicated cooling centers to ensure residents have someplace to go in the event of a power outage, or if their own AC units aren’t strong enough to keep their homes cool.

Operation White Flag is in effect for Louisville. Those who are houseless can go to shelters participating in the program when temperatures or the heat index reaches 95 degrees or above. Two locations are available:

• Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs), 432 E. Jefferson St.

• Salvation Army Center (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St.

TARC is also providing free service to those who need transportation to the participating shelters. When boarding, they should let the driver know so they can be transported fare-free.

Metro Government said they will have employees and volunteers make multiple passes throughout the day to high areas of houseless populations to ensure those in need have access to water.

The city's pools, splashpads and spray grounds will be open regular hours. Many of Metro Parks' splashpads and spray grounds are open from sunrise to sunset.

Here’s a list of cooling centers in our area:

Louisville

Neighborhood Place – Eight Neighborhood Place locations throughout Louisville will serve as cooling relief centers for those needing to get out of the heat. To find the nearest location, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000

– Eight Neighborhood Place locations throughout Louisville will serve as cooling relief centers for those needing to get out of the heat. To find the nearest location, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000 Community Centers – Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation’s 14 community centers throughout the city will be open as cooling centers during regular operating hours. Some community centers also partner with Dare to Care Food Bank to offer the Kids Café program to give free evening meals to children 18 and under.

– Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation’s 14 community centers throughout the city will be open as cooling centers during regular operating hours. Some community centers also partner with Dare to Care Food Bank to offer the Kids Café program to give free evening meals to children 18 and under. Louisville Free Public Library – 17 LFPL sites are open during regular hours and can serve as a respite from the heat.

– 17 LFPL sites are open during regular hours and can serve as a respite from the heat. Senior Nutrition Sites – The Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program operates 14 congregate sites for seniors 60 and older that provide a nutritious lunchtime meal and activities at air-conditioned facilities.

Clark County, Indiana

Exit 0 Outreach (403 West Maple Street, Jeffersonville) *Bottled water available outside daily

Clarksville Public Library (1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville) Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville Public Library (211 E Court Ave., Jeffersonville) Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Salvation Army Clarksville Thrift Store (528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville) Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



This story will be updated as more centers open up.

