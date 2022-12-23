'I feel like this is a blessing for me': Louisville Broadbent Arena used as warming shelter

The venue will remain open until the weather warms back up, which could be until Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization has been working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for people struggling to escape the cold.

Another Way connects unhoused individuals with resources that aim to end poverty and guide individuals to self-sufficiency.

Volunteers converted the Broadbent Arena, located at 937 Phillips Ln., to a shelter on Thursday. The venue will remain open until the weather warms back up, which could be until Tuesday.

In addition to shelter, Another Way is providing hot meals, blankets, showers and medical attention to those in need.

Supervisors Stephan Gholston and Sharon Allgeier say roughly 60 people are currently staying inside the venue. They expect that number to double by Friday night.

"They can just find their own area to hunker down, you know, whatever they need to do to feel comfortable," Allgeier said.

The arena was originally used as an overflow space for when other shelters run out of room. Now, volunteers are picking up anyone who needs a warm place to stay, which one woman says she's graceful for.

"I'm very happy to be here," Treva Voughn said. "I feel like this is a blessing for me. They went out of their way and I'm sure this costs a lot of money, and a lot of care. A lot of love and care."

Another Way says it's also in desperate need of volunteers and donations. If would like to help, please stop by the Broadbent Arena.

