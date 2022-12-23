Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

He said one person died in a vehicle accident in western Kentucky, one houseless person died in Louisville and reports confirmed one person died "on our roads."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says two Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast.

He said one person died in a vehicle accident in western Kentucky, one houseless person died in Louisville and reports confirmed one person died "on our roads." No other details were available.

"Please stay home, stay safe, stay off the roads, stay alive," Beshear said in a morning briefing in Frankfort.

He urged people to avoid last-minute shopping trips before Christmas.

“It is too dangerous to be outside today,” Beshear said.

In addition, he says just over 24,000 homes are without power across Kentucky. He stated that the crews are working "as quickly as they can" to resolve this.

He says the "Wind Chill Warning" is in effect through early Friday afternoon. Then, it will change to a "Wind Chill Advisory" that will be in effect through early Saturday morning.

Beshear says temperatures Friday morning were below zero across much of Kentucky; highs will only climb into the single digits on Friday.

He added that there will be very gusty wind conditions with gusts near 40 mph. The governor says the windchills will gradually 'improve' from -20s to -10s by Friday afternoon.

John Gordon, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service, says Kentucky had a 54 degree temperature change from the high on Thursday to the low Friday morning.

Gordon added that highs by Thursday are expected to be back in the 50s.

For the houseless community or those in need of shelter, please click here for more information.

Visit SnowKY.KY.gov for travel resources including traffic information, priority route maps and winter safety tips. In addition, download the free WAZE app or visit GoKy.KY.gov to check traffic conditions before traveling.

