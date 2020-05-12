Two Louisville children die from crash in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Two young children from Louisville died following a crash in Panama City Beach, Fla, according to ABC affiliate WMBB.
First responders were on scene at Front Beach Road in front of Coconut Creek Family Fun Park after a serious crash with injuries Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to Panama City Beach Police's preliminary investigation, a truck veered from the westbound land of Front Beach Rd and two pedestrians.
Officials said a 4-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle and his 6-year-old sister also died as a result of the wreck.
Officials are still trying to determine how this vehicle ended up crashing into the Park.
Heather Coyle, was enjoying a walk with her daughter when she witnessed the aftermath moments after the crash.
“It was just something I wish I never saw today,” Coyle said.
It’s something that hit Coyle close to home.
“I was just like beside myself because I have grandbabies so it hit home. You just never know with stuff and it’s just traumatizing, I can’t even imagine what the family is going through right now,” Coyle said.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.