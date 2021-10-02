UofL and UK organizations joining forces to raise money for kids

DanceBlue and raiseRED are hosting a joint fundraiser this week and they hope to raise $50,000 for children fighting cancer and blood disease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Typically, the University of Louisville (UofL) and the University of Kentucky (UK) are rivals. But this week they're banding together to raise money for children - and they want your help.

"We're setting aside our rivalry and we're joining forces for the kids," said Benny Gerdes, internal project coordinator for raiseRED.

Everyone is asked to be part of Team Kentucky this week for the first Commonwealth Cup. DanceBlue and raiseRED are hoping to raise $50,000 by Thursday, Feb. 11 to support their respective causes.

UofL is raising money for the UofL Department of Hematology and Oncology as well as Norton Children's Cancer Institute. UK is supporting the DanceBlue KCH Pediatric Hematology Oncology Clinic.

Regardless of which university you support, your donations will help children fighting cancer or blood disease.

Each organization usually holds fundraisers on its own, but DanceBlue Marketing Chair Meagan Wilkins said "in light of everything," they decided to host one together this year.

While some may want to turn it into a competition - everyone wins in the end.

"If you support us, it makes a difference," said Wilkins.

Both organizations will post on their social media pages throughout the week to encourage people to donate. Donations can be made on the raiseRED and DanceBlue websites.

You can also follow raiseRED on Instagram at @raiseRED_uofl and DanceBlue at @uk_danceblue. The groups plan on announcing at the end of the week if they met their goal.

