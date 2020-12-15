Kentucky Derby Festival, TARC partner for student art content

The Student Art Contest is asking for artists to reflect on challenges they have faced in 2020 using the prefix 'Re.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is teaming up with TARC for its annual art competition for local students.

Students in grades K-12 can submit entries for a chance to see their art debuted on a TARC bus next spring during the Kentucky Derby Festival. While the competition is usually focused around the Derby, this year's emphasizes hope.

The Student Art Contest is asking for artists to reflect on challenges they have faced in 2020 using the prefix "Re." Students can create images based on re-building the community, re-covering from the pandemic, re-imagining the city or any other message of optimism.

"This pandemic has asked us all to react in different ways," said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. "I am excited to see the creativity of this year’s Design-A-Bus contest and to have inspirational artwork from students across our region on display for our community to see each day."

Winning entries will be recognized in several different ways, with top winners getting their image placed on a TARC bus.

"Every year we are amazed by all the creative submissions and talent we see from children of all ages," said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "This new partnership with TARC will help us to honor these gifted students in a whole new way in 2021."

The competition is open to all Kentucky and Southern Indiana students in public, private or parochial schools. All entries must follow content criteria, which can be found at KDF.org or ridetarc.org.

Artwork will be accepted at designabus@ridetarc.com or at in-person drop off locations at TARC and KDF from Feb. 1 to March 1, 2021.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.