Kentucky Derby Festival restructuring amid pandemic challenges

KDF is making the changes due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) is restructuring and reorganizing business in the coming weeks, President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a release.

The senior vice president of general counsel and KDF foundation president position will be eliminated. The position was held by Jeff English who was with the organization for 12 years.

Gibson said as part of the restructuring a new leadership team has been activated.

