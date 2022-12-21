'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville

The properties that will be developed are a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area.

RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.

“Momentum keeps building, exciting times lie ahead for our community,” Ryan Ramsey, Clarksville town council president, said.

A spokesperson for the town of Clarksville says Denton Floyd plans to build two additional mixed-use luxury apartment complexes, with retail on the first level and apartments and townhomes on the upper levels.

Officials say the proposal includes a heated pool, outdoor common areas with fire pits and grilling stations, a pet park/pet spa and more.

A spokesperson for Clarksville says this is the start of a "long development process." Denton Floyd's proposal has construction for the first site starting in late 2023, with an opening in late 2025; and construction on the second site estimated to begin in late 2026, with an opening in late 2028.

Officials say residents in the area should remember that this is only a tentative schedule.

The proposal lists over $226 million in combined private and capital investment between the three sites, officials added.

A spokesperson for the town of Clarksville says the use of the third property is still unknown, therefore no timeline has been set yet. Denton Floyd proposed a luxury hotel and convention center, with over 190 rooms, that would have a rooftop restaurant in addition to other amenities.

Now, Denton Floyd needs to solidify a development plan for the sites and take them to RDC for their stamp of approval.

“We still have a long way to go before crews can break dirt on this project, but we are excited to take the next step in building a new downtown our residents can be proud of,” Ken Conklin, Clarksville communications director, said.

