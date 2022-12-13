Publix announces third Louisville location opening in 2024

“We are excited for Kentuckians to begin experiencing the Publix difference as we continue to expand our footprint in the Bluegrass State.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Publix Super Markets is opening a third store in Louisville. It's the fourth store in Kentucky.

The newest location will be at the corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road in east Louisville. It'll include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.

“Publix provides premier customer service, along with a deep commitment to the communities in which we serve,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said. “We are excited for Kentuckians to begin experiencing the Publix difference as we continue to expand our footprint in the Bluegrass State.”

The new Louisville store is anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2024. A grand opening date has not been determined.

Publix broke ground on its first Louisville location earlier this summer. It will be located off Old Henry Road by the Snyder and is expected to open at the end of 2023.

The second store, which was announced last December, will open on the northeast corner of Ballardsville and Brownsboro Roads. Another Publix location is planned to open in Lexington.

Publix operates in eight sates, including Kentucky, across the country.

