Fischer urges those in need to apply for federal eviction prevention assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a press conference Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urged residents who need help paying rent due to the impact of COVID-19 to apply for assistance through Louisville Metro Government efforts being funded by $21.2 million from the federal CARES Act.

The fund is designed to aid low-to-moderate income households that are delinquent on rent payments as a result of the pandemic.

The program can cover up to three months of rent for households facing COVID-related delinquencies.

"Families and individuals who were already rent burdened, or living paycheck-to-paycheck, are particularly vulnerable to the sudden loss in income that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fischer. “This eviction prevention assistance will provide much needed relief to help those who need it most to keep a roof over their heads.”

The city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services is administering this assistance for eligible households earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income ($61,100 annually for a family of four).

Appointments are required in advance to apply utilizing an automated appointment system described below.

Jefferson County residents who are interested and meet the below eligibility requirements can visit this site or call an automated scheduler at 502-977-6636.

Landlords in Jefferson County can also apply on behalf of their tenants. This streamlines the application process by eliminating the need for income verification.

Landlords in Jefferson County meeting eligibility may apply for assistance on behalf of their tenants by visiting this site.

The Louisville Eviction task force recently launched a website called StopMyEviction.org that has a multitude of eviction prevention resources and services in one location.

For more information about rental assistance, click here.

