'It was a shock' | Louisville senior care nonprofit shuts down, citing financial issues

ElderServe, which has provided care to Louisville's senior population since 1962, announced that it would temporarily stop operations and "regroup."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville community resource that has been around for decades is pausing its activities due to financial difficulties.

ElderServe, which has provided care to Louisville's senior population since 1962, announced that it would temporarily stop operations and "regroup." A statement on the organization's website said the coronavirus pandemic paired with the "changing philanthropic landscape" put the nonprofit in a place where it could no longer continue serving the community.

Last year, the organization focused its operations in the Russell neighborhood. For years, seniors visited the Oak & Acorn center on 28th and Magazine for daily social activities and resources, according to the nonprofit.

Frank Pilgrim, who lives in the Russell neighborhood, said he is concerned that the center's sudden closing will have a ripple effect.

He lives across the street from the center and said he counts on ElderServe's food pantry for groceries at least twice a month. Many other seniors count on the center for professional care and companionship specifically designed for them.

According to its website, ElderServe focuses on four elements of care: overcoming social isolation, promoting wellness, supporting independence and protecting seniors.

Neighbors, like retired judge and prosecutor Toni Stringer, said there's nothing else like it nearby, so its absence will leave a major hole in the community.

"All the West Louisville residents who are affected see is yet another service that was provided to this area being taken away without anything to replace it," Stringer said.

Patty Belden, ElderServe CEO, said in a statement that it has been "nearly impossible" to get sustainable funding for the organization.

"We are an unrecognized asset to the Louisville healthcare ecosystem," Belden said in a statement. "It's my hope that the temporary absence of ElderServe programs will expose the critical need for these services and the responsibility of the community to support them."

The nonprofit said all programs and services will end immediately, giving time for leaders to reevaluate the needs of Louisville's senior population. The statement on the organization's website says officials are working with other community partners to find alternatives for people currently dependent on their programming.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.