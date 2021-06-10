'We can talk about our pain' | Poet uses street art to talk about importance of mental health

The artist said her mission is bigger than the art - it's about sharing love in unexpected places. You can see one of her pieces on a NULU sidewalk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're ever wandering around NULU and feeling low, all you have to do to find a little encouragement is look down.

"We're all damaged. It's how we still love with a broken heart that matters."

A poet who goes by the name Boots wrote these words on the sidewalk with the intention of sparking inspiration and hope in others.

Boots started sharing her poetry through street art after a particularly hard breakup about five years ago. She said people have been able to find comfort through her poems, which is why she continues to do it.

"I love that it kind of shows people their pain can be made into something more beautiful," she said.

With her spray paint and stencils, Boots has shared these small statements of love and encouragement in cities across the country, including Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis and now Louisville.

She said her mission is bigger than just the art itself - it's about sending a message to those who are hurting.

"We're not alone," she said. "We can talk about mental health, we can talk about our struggles, we can talk about our pain. We can really come together."

She's left her messages in 35 states so far and she hopes to hit all 50 states within the next year. You can follow her journey on Instagram to see more of her art. She also has select items available for purchase on her Etsy shop.

