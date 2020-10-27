Crescent Hill hosting virtual pumpkin carving contest for kids

It's time to get a little extra creative with this year's pumpkin!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Crescent Hill community is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest for kids this Halloween. While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many neighborhoods will celebrate the holiday, the Crescent Hill Community Council still wanted to provide something fun for its residents.

“Our neighborhood isn’t going to let COVID-19 get in the way of our kids having some safe, socially distant Halloween fun,” the council said in a press release.

Pumpkins should be carved, painted and/or decorated by kids between the ages of 3 and 12. Parents can supervise, but kids should be the creators. One entry per person will be accepted.

The completed pumpkins can be dropped off at the Peterson-Dumesnil House front porch on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A completed entry form must be included with each pumpkin submission.

All participants must wear a mask when dropping off their pumpkins to Crescent Hill Community Council volunteers.

Pumpkins will be judged in three age categories by a panel of “celebrity” judges, according to the council. Winners for each group category will be announced on Facebook Live on Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be two awards up for grabs in each age group – one for “Most Creative” and one for “Silliest/Funniest/Scariest.”

All pumpkins entered in the carving contest will also be entered in a “Best in Show” contest that will be judged by Crescent Hill residents.

Additional rules and a printable version of the required entry form are available online.

The Peterson-Dumesnil House is at 301 S. Peterson Ave. in Louisville.

