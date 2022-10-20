Funding to assist economic development projects throughout Kentucky

Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects.

Funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program will assist 11 projects, according to a news release from the governor's office. Those projects are expected to retain or create more than 200 jobs, train 300 Kentuckians and serve more than 100,000 people through tourism, infrastructure development or training opportunities, the news release said.

The state's Democratic governor and Republican congressman made the announcement Wednesday.

The projects are in Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Knox, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary and Wolfe counties.

