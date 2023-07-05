Teamsters Union rejects deal despite 'historic offer', UPS says

Teamsters posted on Twitter that UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an "unacceptable offer."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after UPS presented its contract counter offer, The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package.

AFTER MARATHON SESSIONS, UPS NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE



Around 4AM, UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs. The UPS Teamsters Nat’l Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package pic.twitter.com/LKtjz4jI9I — Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 5, 2023

Soon after, UPS released a statement, encouraging Teamsters to return to the negotiations table.

"The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay," The UPS statement read. "We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table."

Following marathon negotiations, UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give.

"This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don't want to," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road."

UPS ended its statement by saying, "We’re proud of our offer. It delivers wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal."

The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full and part-time workers expires July 31. No additional negotiations are scheduled.

The Teamsters have repeatedly made clear that UPS members will not work beyond the expiration of the current contract. In June, rank-and-file UPS Teamsters authorized a strike by an overwhelming 97 percent.

