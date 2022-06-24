LMAS offers reduced pet adoption fees for Independence Day

Normally the adoption fee is $100 for kittens and $150 for small dogs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Fourth of July you can adopt a new four-legged friend into your family for a reduced price.

Louisville Metro Animal Services announced $10 adoption fees for kittens, puppies and dogs weighing less than 40 pounds now through Monday, July 6. Every adoption comes with a free gift as well.

Normally the adoption fee is $100 for kittens and $150 for small dogs.

All adoptable pets have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date on their vaccinations, LMAS said.

“What better way to celebrate independence than giving a homeless pet freedom from life in the shelter?” Teeya Barnes, public information specialist for LMAS, said. “We encourage families looking to welcome a pet into their home to make adoption the first option. When you adopt you are ensuring there’s space for the next stray pet entering the shelter.”

According to a press release, LMAS typically sees several hundred kittens enter the shelter every year during kitten season, which begins in spring and ends in fall. There has also been an uptick in stray puppies and smaller dogs being unclaimed.

LMAS said it also offers Pay It Forward (PIF) Free Adoption Programs, which never expire and allow people to adopt adult dogs over 40 pounds for free. The PIF program is funded by the local non-profit Friends of Metro Animal Services and public donations.

The Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. Walk-ins are welcome from 12 to 6 p.m. daily.

