JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has found a forever home for one of its adoptable cats, named Seven.
Please don't call him fat. He's just big-boned.
The organization says Seven is 30 pounds of pure love. The Humane Society made a Facebook post trying to find this loveable fuzzball a new home to help him slim down with help from a veterinarian.
Someone ended up adopting him several hours later.
"He's roughly the size of a barge!....This beef cookie is waiting for you in Group Room 2 at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd., where you might find another chonky cat or two," said the Jacksonville Humane Society previously posted on Facebook.
The Humane Society also posted a side-by-side photo comparison of the veterinary technicians' 15-pound-son versus Seven.
While chubby cats may seem cute, they are more prone to arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, skin disease, fatty liver, urinary issues, and anesthesia complications.
