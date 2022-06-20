KHS CARE-a-van to give free vaccines for Louisville pets

The CARE-a-van is a mobile veterinary clinic and is hosting a free pet vaccine event for Louisville pets, and is sponsored by Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (D-25).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is launching a new initiative Tuesday designed to provide pet vaccines in neighborhoods that don't have access to affordable pet care according to a press release.

The CARE-a-van is a mobile veterinary clinic and is hosting a free pet vaccine event for Louisville pets, and is sponsored by Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (D-25).

Feeders Pet Supply is giving out the pet food on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We are thrilled to partner with Councilwoman Holton Stewart to bring the KHS CARE-a-van to District 25 to help make sure local pet owners have access to basic veterinary care,” said Kat Rooks, Kentucky initiatives director with KHS. “Her generous sponsorship will help ensure that financial resources do not prevent pets in her district from receiving the care they need to stay healthy.”

The CARE-a-van will be in the Walmart parking lot off Outer Loop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services offered at Tuesday's event will also include:

Rabies, DA2PP, and Bordetella for dogs

Rabies and FVRCP for cats

Flea and tick preventatives

The van will drive around to bring low-cost pet care and spay/neuter surgeries to neighborhoods in Louisville and Kentucky that don't have much access to affordable vet care. Those surgeries will be offered later this year according to the release.

Other services will be:

vaccines

heartworm tests

microchips

and flea/tick preventatives

To see where the van will be and to schedule appointments after the Tuesday launch click here. For now, Monday and Tuesday appointments can be scheduled at their main campus.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.