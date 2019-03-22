NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The New Albany Fire Department didn’t pass on the chance to help a child smile after he lost his new bike in a garage fire on Tuesday, March 19.

When the firefighters responded to the fire, in eastern New Albany, the garage and all of its contents couldn’t be saved due to the structure being fully engulfed.

Ethan’s brand-new bike was parked in that garage, and the boy never had a chance to ride it.

After seeing Ethan’s devastation, firefighters from station 1 wanted to help. They invited Ethan and his family over for a tour of the station. It was during the tour of the station the department surprised him with a new bike they had purchased with their own money.

The family appreciated the gesture and they are very thankful.

