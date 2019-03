LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Clark County, Indiana Youth Shelter and Family Services is taking its Safe Place program to the streets

The Jeffersonville Fire Department tweeted out pictures of their new mobile sites which also include their fire trucks.

Monday marked the start of National Safe Place Week, a program aimed at helping young people in need of immediate help and safety.

Other locations in Clark and Floyd County include libraries, public buses, even grocery stores.