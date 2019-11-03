LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana firefighters are making sure a retired brother from Chicago doesn't have to fight the battle of his life alone.

Ernest Ray Jr. served 12 years with the Chicago Fire Department. Years after he retired, he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis and COPD, both chronic lung diseases. Years of damage now require a double-lung transplant, on top of the need for a new kidney.

Ray moved to Louisville last Summer, hoping his prayers would be answered at KentuckyOne Health Jewish Hospital. But recent tests have shown his other organs wouldn't survive a transplant surgery. Ray continues his terminal fight inside his Louisville hospital room. But he's not alone.

Local firefighters began spreading his story over social media last week, asking for his fellow brothers and sisters to stop in and say hello.

"We are asking for support for him in the way of Visits, Patches, Shirts, Coins, Letters, Cards, and prayer. Firefighters from all over Kentuckiana and Chicago have made the trip to visit him. Let’s keep boosting our brothers spirits!" a Facebook post from the Jeffersonville Fire Department read.

To date, we're told Ray's been overwhelmed with the number of firefighters who've sat at his bedside, sharing stories and laughter. Dozens every day.

Monday morning, a group of fire departments from Southern Indiana and Kentucky plans to send engines downtown, where they'll 'make noise' just outside Ray's hospital room at Brook and Chestnut Streets.

