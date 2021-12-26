Here's where and how to properly dispose of your live Christmas tree in Louisville

Trees must be completely free of all decorations, and they cannot be in plastic bags.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is over and the tree is looking a little droopy. What do you do to dispose of this year's Christmas tree?

According to the Louisville Metro Government website, people with curbside yard waste pickup can place their trees out on their normal collection day. Trees must be completely free of all decorations, and they cannot be in plastic bags.

Three drop-off sites will open Tuesday, Dec. 28. Any vendors that didn't sell all of their trees may recycle their unbought trees at the Hubbards Lane location Tuesday Only.

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

All three locations will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except the Waste Management Center which closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

This program will run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29. They will all close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, and be completely closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15.

The Hubbards Lane location can also "instantly recycle Christmas trees" into mulch. Those wanting mulch need to bring an appropriately sized container.

Trees can also be donated to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. According to their website, the donated trees can be used to "replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new habitat sites." All decorations should be removed and can be dropped off at one of the locations across Kentucky on their website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.