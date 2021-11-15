How to properly recycle in Louisville, Indiana

If you want to do your part in helping the planet, here are some tips on how to recycle the right way in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With supply chain issues limiting the availability of raw materials, it's more important now more than ever to recycle - and know how to do it properly.

If you live in Louisville, you can request a recycling cart through Metro311. You can also check out this map of recycling drop-off locations. In Indiana, Floyd County and Clark County each have their own recycling programs. You can see more about Indiana's recycling policies here.

If you want to do your part in helping the planet, here are some tips on how to recycle the right way in Kentuckiana.

1. Know what to throw away

Louisville Metro Public Works accepts the following items for recycling:

Paper (Newspapers, magazines, mail, flattened cardboard, milk and juice cartons, containers and cups)

Plastic (Bottles and containers; no bags or styrofoam)

Glass (Bottles and jars; no windows or ceramics)

Metal (Cans, foil pans, foil wrap)

If you aren't sure if an item you have is recyclable, the company that picks up your recycling should be able to give you more guidance.

2. Empty, clean and dry

Make sure any jars, bottles and cans you recycle are clean and free of any food or liquid residue.

Take some time to rinse and dry items well before tossing them in the recycling bin. Put lids back on any plastic bottles or containers.

3. Skip the bag

Don't put your recycling in a grocery or garbage bag. Those bags can damage the recycling machines - and items you want to recycle could end up in a landfill.

If you can't find another use for them, stores like Kroger and Target have bins where you can drop off your plastic grocery bags.

4. Understand the symbols

Just because an item has a plastic resin symbol on it (the three arrows shaped into a triangle), that doesn't mean it's recyclable. That symbol just indicates what kind of plastic the item is made of. Good Housekeeping explains the differences between each kind of plastic here.

Some materials, like styrofoam and some plastics, aren't recyclable. If you have big chunks of styrofoam that were used for packing, you may be able to drop those off at a local facility, like Foam Fabricators in New Albany.

5. Use additional resources

If you need more help figuring out what you can and can't recycle, take a look online or download an app like Recycle Coach. If the city of Louisville picks up your trash, you can use the app to know what can be recycled and when you need to put it on the curb.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.