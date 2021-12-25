Be kind to yourself if you're experiencing social burnout this holiday season

Tiffany Harris with Transcend Counseling Services said she's seen the burnout first-hand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are getting irritable with family and friends for no reason and suddenly your mood shifts, you might be dealing with social burnout.

"I've seen clients that say they enjoyed the isolation part of COVID," said Harris. "And, ya know, trying to readjust to that part being over and having to be part of the social world especially during the holidays when there's so much expectation."

Harris said the best way to protect your mental health during the holidays is to set healthy boundaries. She said know when you have hit your limit and know when to say "no."

She said to plan ahead and make sure to set aside time for yourself.

"Have an exit strategy for when it's time to leave if you need a code word or need a support person when you've reached your limit socially because it takes a lot emotionally," she said.

Harris said to be nice to yourself, and if you notice the signs, step back a bit.

