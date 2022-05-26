This Kentucky town will be part of the world's most famous luxury car road rally

This year, between 100 and 150 supercars will make the 3,000 mile trek from Toronto, Canada to Havana, Cuba in seven days.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The world's largest and most famous luxury car road rally is making a stop along its 3,000-mile route in a Kentucky city next week.

According to a press release, the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will make a stop in downtown Bardstown on Monday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car rally will be located on the first and second blocks of North Third Street, and best of all, it's free and open to the public!

"The Gumball 3000 is a bucket list event for celebrities, influencers and billionaires alike to drive in this once in a lifetime adventure," the release said.

This year, between 100 and 150 supercars will make the 3,000-mile trek from Toronto, Canada to Havana, Cuba in seven days. The rally hosts public and private events in each city it passes through along the route.

Samantha Brady, executive director of Bardstown Tourism, said that the event will be livestreamed on all Gumball 3000 social media and YouTube platforms.

Brady said Bardstown was chosen as a checkpoint between Indianapolis and Nashville for its small town charm and notable accolades, such as "the Bourbon Capital of the World" and "Most Beautiful Small Town in America."

There will be several events in Bardstown this Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the car rally, click here for a full schedule of events.

