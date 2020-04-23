LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Treyton Oak Towers has been one of the hardest hit by coronavirus. Despite all of the challenges the Louisville retirement community has faced, they got together with members of First Unitarian Church to celebrate one resident's 100th birthday.

Following the CDC's social distancing guidelines, Rev. Lori Kyle and other church members celebrated longtime church member and resident Bill Latta with balloons and signs through the courtyard window.

Latta and staff stayed a safe distance from the members, wearing masks to stay protected. Church members wished him a happy birthday through a Zoom call later in the day.

While communities contemplate reopening parts of the economy, Kentucky and Indiana nursing homes continue to struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus. In Kentucky, more than 40% of reported COVID-19 deaths have come from long-term care facilities.

Leilani Krause, the director of nursing at Treyton Oak, said they have done everything they could do, and still the virus has attacked its residents and staff.

"The doctors were involved, the CDC and health department were involved, these people were fragile and elderly and this virus is very rapid and very aggressive," Krause said.

Treyton Oak has seen more than a dozen deaths, but saw a glimmer of hope when two residents and staff members recovered. The two residents were among the 19 transferred to Norton Hospital after testing positive.

