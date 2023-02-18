Rallying for Reed | North Oldham High School celebrates ball boy

Friday marked the halfway point for Reed Claypool's treatment as he continues to undergo radiation therapy for a brain tumor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

GOSHEN, Kentucky — The North Oldham High School boys basketball hosted their Senior Night Friday; however, they weren't just celebrating the seniors.

They also honored their ball boy, first-grader Reed Claypool, as he received a standing ovation from everyone.

Friday marked the halfway point for Reed's treatment as he continues to undergo a 6-week radiation therapy for a brain tumor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

According to a Facebook group called 'Rallying for Reed', created by his parents Meagan and Nathan, he was admitted on Nov. 30 to run some tests because he was exhibiting "abnormal occurrences" and "episodes he did not recall." Seizures were detected soon after, followed by an MRI that revealed what presented as a low-grade glioma brain tumor.

The group says surgery happened on Dec. 2 to remove the tumor and it was "successful" with the tumor being "completely removed and no trace of anything left behind."

Players said they wanted to continue to show their support as Reed goes through his treatments.

He still has three more weeks of treatment.

