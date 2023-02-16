Louisville organizations sending 24,000 pounds of emergency supplies to Turkey, Syria

Some of the items donated include 80 BleachMakers from WaterStep, 70,000 meals from Love the Hungry and 800 wool blankets from the local Red Cross.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville organizations came together this past week to put together a massive shipment of supplies to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Some of the items donated include 80 BleachMakers from WaterStep, 70,000 meals from Love the Hungry, 800 wool blankets from the local Red Cross and 200,000 medical items from SOS -- such as IVs, gowns, masks and gloves.

"It may not sound exciting but when you have a devastation like this it is a breeding ground for rampant disease, so those items are always included in our initial disaster relief efforts," Denise Sears, SOS CEO, said.

According to a press release from SOS, the total value of donated items is around $145,000. In total, they are shipping out 24,000 pounds of supplies.

The global health organization says the items they're sending are what they're partners on the ground say they need most.

"You have to be really nimble to be able to do disaster relief and you have to not give what you think they need but give what they say they need," Sears said.

The equipment is being shipped out by UPS on Friday and will be received by MAGNA International Saturday morning and distributed to hospitals and clinics in both Turkey and Syria.

The Muslim Community Center previously donated coats, blankets, formula and other necessities to help those in Turkey and Syria weather the storm; the center also sent a shipment of 40 bleach makers and 50 pound bags of salt with the help of WaterStep.

WaterStep is asking the community to send additional support by donating here.

