Newburg Middle Teachers partner with LMPD to make a Christmas to remember for students in need

"He's going to see this and it's going to brighten up his whole day."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They paired up, with calculators in hand and a short wish list.

Teachers and Louisville Metro Police officers were ready to make this Christmas one to remember for nine children, who otherwise might not have had a gift under the tree. The annual Shop with a Cop at Meijer in Jeffersontown, looked a bit different this year. Due to COVID-19, officers partnered with teachers, while the students stayed home.

Items on their wish-lists included essential items like socks, gym shorts, and a nice coat.

"It's their basic needs they're seeking," LMPD Officer Ivan Haygood said. "Not what they dream about."

A few students listed a basketball or an Xbox game at the very bottom.

Out of a school of more than 1,100 students, Newburg's Principal Nicole Adell said more than 900 of them could easily be in the same situation as the nine chosen for today. But teachers were tasked with finding those who needed help most, each allotted a $400 limit in Christmas gifts.

PHOTOS | Newburg Middle Teachers, LMPD go on shopping spree--for students 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"Especially with COVID this year, a lot of parents have lost their jobs, still out of work. People are more down financially this year," Officer Jaron Skillman, the District Resource Officer with LMPD's 6th Division said.

After their shopping spree ended, the group headed to Newburg Middle and wrapped each of the gifts. Then, the officer-teacher duo hand-delivered them to the homes each child.

"I've only met this student online, so it'll be nice to see this student today," Cassie Shoemaker, a 7th grade science teacher at Newburg Middle said.

"To know you made them feel good, even if it's just for a moment," Kenyata Dean-Bacon, a 7th grade teacher said.

"Just being able to bring joy and happiness to their hearts. This is our extension of love to them," Haygood said.