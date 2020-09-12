'He's my favorite Santa, he's brown': Santa George brings Christmas spirit and diversity to many young children

A Louisville girl has taken pictures with Santa George for the past three years. Last year, she and her mom even traveled to Maryland to see him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we get closer to Christmas, the big guy himself is making that list and checking it twice.

"HOHOHO. And what do you want for Christmas?" Santa George asked 4-year-old Layla.

Santa George Smithers has unofficially been Santa for many years. He would dress up for his kids and then his grandkids. "I wanted them to see their Santa as a direct reflection of who they were," said Santa George.

It wasn't until the family started taking pictures that, Santa George said his 84-year-old mom started laughing uncontrollably, "She said I've never seen a Black Santa before. And I said, 'really?"

So he decided to change that. Now, five years later, he's been a mall Santa in many different cities and states. "It's always been about faith, family, tradition, love, giving, sharing for me and my family so that's how I've embodied the spirit of Santa," said Santa George.

Offering representation and diversity that is making a huge impact on young children like Layla, "He's my favorite Santa...he's brown."

Layla has gone to see Santa George for the past three years. Telling her mom he's the first Santa that looks like her. "Because I love him," said Layla.

They even traveled to Maryland where he was the mall Santa. That's because last year, he wasn't given an opportunity at a mall in Louisville. "If families want representation for their children to be seen in the places that they go and people that they see, that should be offered," said Layla.

Because at the end of the day, with that big red coat on, children see one thing. "They see me as Santa, that's what they call me," said Santa George.

Creating lasting bonds, with children like Layla, who even made Santa George pj's this year. "Brown is beautiful," Layla said while showing us her pajamas.

Providing the magic that only the holidays can bring. "I'm so excited, I don't want to wait any longer!" exclaimed Layla.

Santa George has already hit the skies and he'll be back to Louisville Christmas morning once all of the presents are safely secured under our Christmas trees. He'll be at malls in Nashville and Georgia.