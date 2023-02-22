Meade County man wins $100K after stopping for eggs at Kroger

He said he plans to use the money towards home improvements, something his late wife always wanted to do. "I just wish she was here."

GUSTON, Ky. — A simple trip to the grocery store ended with a Meade County man winning $100,000.

Jerry Pannell of Guston, Kentucky went to the Koger on Bypass Road in Brandenburg to buy eggs for breakfast, lottery officials said.

While there, he brought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket and headed home.

Pannell scratched off the $5 Wild Numbers 20X ticket and uncovered the number 13. He had just won the game's top prize of $100,000.

"I scratched it off and came right here (Kentucky Lottery's headquarters)," Pannell told lottery officials in Louisville. "I was just so surprised."

Pannell received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He said he plans to use the money towards home improvements.

He said his wife, who passed away a year ago, had always wanted things to be done to the house. Now, Pannell has the opportunity to make those improvements.

"I just wish she was here to see them," he said.

Kroger will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

