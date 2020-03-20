LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He's a bit young for governor but he has Gov. Andy Beshear's backing. It may just take a few decades before it happens.

Audie Thiele caught the governor's attention this week, when his mom shared a cute moment from home, after one of Beshear's updates on the state's new coronavirus cases.

Elizabeth Thiele wasn't quite sure how much her 5-year-old son was taking in until last Friday.

"I found him later having set up this podium. He invited me to sit with him and to pretend to be the people asking questions because he noticed that part," said Thiele. "I did take a picture because I wanted to remember that moment."

She posted about it under the comments section of the governor's Facebook page and days later, it made one of his daily updates.

"I really love this one because it reminds me of why I'm doing it," Gov. Beshear said, looking at Audie's photo during a March 18 news conference.

"It was really a great opportunity for me, too, knowing that kids learn and process their world through play, I was able to gauge what he understood and was paying attention to," said Thiele. "He knows there's a sick bug going around all over the world and we're doing our best to keep everyone healthy by staying home."

More from WHAS11:

►Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.