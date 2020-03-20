LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council voted to approve a $2.7 million relief package to assist those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These are uncertain times and I know there are many who are wondering what will happen next. It is my hope the Council’s action tonight will help reassure everyone their leaders are aware of the need and we encourage everyone to stay calm. We will get through this together,” said President David James, District 6.

The relief fund would only be used to reinforce existing programs offering food assistance and emergency housing. No new programs would be created using the fund.

As part of a one-time revenue surplus from the previous year, the money was originally intended to help pay down on the city’s pension fund.

“Our city faces an unprecedented challenge as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Countless families across our community are going to be impacted in ways large and small. While our pension obligations are not going away, we believe the immediate need of those affected is paramount at this time,” said Councilman Markus Winkler (D).

