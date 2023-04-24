Kentucky woman wins $500K in lottery money from husband's birthday gift

The woman's husband bought her $100 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs for her birthday. "This will be the best birthday we'll ever have," he said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Kentucky couple is betting they will never have a birthday like this ever again.

A Louisville man bought his wife $100 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets for her birthday and she ended up winning half a million dollars!

"It's hard to buy for somebody who has everything," he told lottery officials. "So, I thought, I'll give her $100 in scratch-offs."

Officials said the man, who wished to remain anonymous, stopped by Our Place Liquors in Louisville last Tuesday.

He picked up two $20 tickets and asked a friend to pick the rest. When he got home, he handed his wife the birthday card with the scratch-offs inside.

The man said when she walked into the living room and saw the card, she thought it was a joke card.

"I said, "babe, I don't joke about money," he told lottery officials.

Once she opened it and realized how much she had won, the couple was stunned. His wife had matched the number 46 on the bottom row of the ticket, where the game's $500,000 top prize was located.

"It's surreal and numbing at the same time," he said.

The next day, the man showed up at the Lottery headquarters in downtown Louisville where he received a check for more than $356,000.

"I told her this will be the best birthday we'll ever have. No way this will ever happen again," he told lottery officials. "If it happens on any day, that's a miracle but for it to be her birthday...are you kidding me?"

Officials said the couple doesn't have any immediate plans for the money and will be putting it in the back for now.

Our Place Liquors received a $5,000 check for selling the winning ticket.

