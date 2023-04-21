'It was a total surprise': Louisville woman wins $148K after playing Kentucky Lottery online

Crystal Young told lottery officials her and her husband didn’t have immediate plans for the winnings and needed more time to think about it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman won over $148,000 after playing the Kentucky Lottery online last week.

According to a press release, Crystal Young was lying in bed when she pulled up the Kentucky Lottery app on her phone and started playing Instant Play games.

Young told officials she was about to call it a night when she wagered $10 on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game.

“I was just sitting there. I typically don’t play that game,” she said.

Young told lottery officials her husband was asleep when she woke him up.

“Honey, get up. It says I won the jackpot," she said.

Young told officials he looked at her phone and went back to sleep. A couple minutes later, he woke back up and said to her, “Did you just win that?” “I think I did,” she said she replied.

“It was a total surprise,” Young said.

She told lottery officials she was skeptical she had won so she contacted Kentucky Lottery’s Customer Service to get confirmation of her win.

That’s when she received an email telling her she had won the Bank Buster Jackpot progressive jackpot of $148,499.06.

“I still thought maybe this is a scam,” Young told officials. “I guess I won’t believe it until I get the check and I’ve deposited it in my account.”

The couple told officials they didn’t get much sleep that night but showed up to work the next morning.

Young told lottery officials that after work her and her husband stopped at the lottery headquarters where they then walked away with a check for $106,176.83.

“I’m still in disbelief,” she said.

The couple told officials they didn’t have immediate plans for the winnings and needed more time to think about it.

