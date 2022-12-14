'You never know what a family is going through': Christmas comes early for some JCPS students

The Student Equity and Community Engagement Program organized an event where more than 350 JCPS students gathered for a Christmas party.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students experiencing homelessness or are in foster care got a surprise this holiday season.

The Student Equity and Community Engagement Program organized an "Adopt a Family" event where more than 350 JCPS students went to the Academy@Shawnee for a Christmas party on Wednesday.

The students not only got the Christmas party, but gifts and a meal as well.

“It is almost like we feel God is just remembering us when we feel like there’s nobody there. Because you never know what a family is going through,” Adraine White said. She was there with one of her five children.

Every child received at least $100 in new clothes, toys and other gifts purchased by those who adopted them.

To find out more about the program and how you can volunteer, you can call the program coordinator, Giselle Danger-Mercaderes, at (502)-485-3650.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.