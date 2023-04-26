Food Truck Wednesdays returns to Louisville for 2nd year; Here's what to know

Some participating food trucks include Celtic Pig, Everybody Loves Bacon, Made in Brazil, Prince Mediterranean, and Rolling Tacos.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food Truck Wednesdays are back in the Metro for a second year!

Each Wednesday, guests will find between 4-6 food trucks set up on S. 4th St., between Jefferson and Market.

The event shuts down the street to vehicles so that food trucks can set up shop, allowing downtown employees and visitors to take advantage of the open streetscape and participate in a fun atmosphere.

Picnic tables are stationed on the plaza across from food trucks to provide supplemental seating, and live jazz music will play while customers indulge.

The Louisville Downtown Partnership says this weekly event started in response to pandemic changes -- like more people opting to work from home, and restaurant staffing shortages.

"There were long lines, and while long lines mean a lot of people and that's good news -- we knew that people were waiting too long for lunch. So, we worked with several food trucks, we worked with Louisville Tourism and with Fourth Street Live! to see what we could do to help alleviate that pressure," Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP, said.

The event, which runs from the spring to the fall, is open each Wednesday between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.