Louisville's first pickleball 'eatertainment' complex opens along Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville picklers, pick up your paddles, the city's first pickleball "eatertainment" complex is now open along the Ohio River.

Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is located within RiverPark Place, at 1515 River Shore Drive, just east of the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.

The 45,000-square-foot facility features six pickleball courts, a 14,000-square-foot game yard with outdoor lawn games, and picnic-like areas with shade.

There's also a large indoor bar area featuring tequila and rum cocktails and frozen drinks to really evoke that tropical vacation feel, according to a press release. They'll also have beer from TEN20 Craft Brewery.

Need to fuel up before or after a match?

Guests can order food from Happy Belly Bistro. Officials said Goodbounce marks the second permanent location for the popular eatery.

The menu will feature tacos, burritos, nachos and bowls, gourmet burgers, and fried chicken. Both the bar and kitchen will be set up to serve guests living in neighboring apartments or those pulling up at the marina.

The pickleball courts and indoor areas are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week. On April 22, Happy Belly Bistro will serve food from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Reserve a court by clicking here or schedule with staff at the complex.

The complex plans to offer private and group pickleball lessons, as well as leagues and tournaments in the coming months.

Goodbounce plans to hold a Thunder Over Louisville viewing party on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.

