LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popsicle shop is giving away some sweet treats for the people who are working around the clock to fight the coronavirus.

Steel City Pops, an Alabama-based shop known for its gourmet popsicles, is giving away $5,000 worth of frozen treats to frontline workers in local communities as an act of thanks for their hard work.

“Your willingness to care for others while risking your own lives reflects upon your strength and dedication,” Steel City Pops CEO Pete Srodoski said in a Facebook post. “You have inspired us to use our own strength to help others during these trying times.”

The promotion runs through the month of April.

Most Steel City Pops stores are open, but stores have implemented grab-and-go and delivery services to limit interactions between employees and customers. According to its website, grab-and-go orders come with activity sheets to help "create memories that will last a lifetime."

There are 13 Steel City Pops locations across Alabama, Texas and Kentucky. Louisville's two locations are in the Highlands on Bardstown Road and in St. Matthews. For more information and to find your closest location, visit the Steel City Pops website.

