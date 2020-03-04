LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial strain for businesses across the country. That strain has even reached some local non-profit organizations and the services they provide.

Many have made donation pages available on their websites so supporters can contribute from their couch.

Let's highlight a few.

First, Louisville Metro Animal Services is still running their shelter right now and the organization is seeking donations to help defer costs of pet adoptions, medical expenses for poor unclaimed animals, fostering, and other necessary items.

You can visit their donation page, here.

Similarly, the Kentucky Humane Society is accepting donations to help animals in their care.

Both shelters are open for adoption as they have been categorized as "essential businesses" by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Another non-profit organization seeking help is Eastern Area Community Ministries.

EACM is a charity that helps keep people fed, sheltered, and surviving hard financial times.

A donation to them is going to help someone else who needs it pay their bills.

And this is not just a handout, it's really a hand-up.

Many people who seek help from EACM only seek it once, when times are really hard and they need a boost to stay on their feet.

Here's a link to their donation page as well as ways to get involved with the non-profit.

Finally, if you want to help out people in the service industry who are struggling, check out Apron Inc.

The organization is only a few years old and they provide service industry workers in the community by giving financial relief.

Here's a link to Apron's donation page, you can either mail in a donation or donate via PayPal.

Donating to these non-profits in need is a way that residents can give back to the community while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

We couldn't fit every great charity we have here in this segment, so if you liked this let us know and we might try to do it every Friday.

