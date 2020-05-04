LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special moment was captured outside of Norton Brownsboro Hospital Saturday morning.

Lacy Taylor handed over two tablets to the hospital just days after sharing her grandmother Keiko Neutz’s story.

Neutz passed away Monday from COVID-19.

The family was able to stay connected through her final moments using an app called House Party.

They’re collecting and donating tablets so that other families can share their goodbyes during such uncertain times.

They plan on distributing 11 more tablets.

For more information on the Keiko Neutz Amazing Grace Foundation, email KeikoNeutzAmazingGrace@gmail.com.

This family used an app to say goodbye to their loved one. Now they want to help families in similar situations.

Spring season is here and so are allergies

Kentucky seeks manufacturing, donations as need for personal protective equipment grows

LMPD: 'If we stop moving, the virus stops spreading'

Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County bringing total to 10

3 residents of southern IN nursing home die from COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.