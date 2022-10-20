New Albany donut shop adding location near Brown Hotel

Honey Creme Donut Shop has been serving New Albany for decades and will now serve the Metro through a walk-up window.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do-nut worry Louisville residents, a new donut shop is headed your way!

Honey Creme Donut Shop is expanding one of its locations' into downtown.

The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.

The space opens on Friday, Oct. 21. Business hours have not yet been released.

The current Honey Creme Donut Shop is located at 514 Vincennes Street in New Albany. It's open from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.

You can find more information on the donut shop here.

