New marketplace to bring farm to table foods to Louisville area

The market promises organic food without the worry of harmful ingredients similar to Louisville's first Haymarket built in 1891 on Jefferson Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the farm to the table, Haymarket is back but with a new spin.

The market promises organic food without the worry of harmful ingredients similar to Louisville's first Haymarket built in 1891 on Jefferson Street.

"We're committed to bridging this gap between quality and convenience," Chief Experience Office Annie Cobetto said.

Along with homegrown fruits and vegetables, they also offer prepared meals, smoothies and coffee.

She said the quality of the ingredients "are incredibly well thought out, support your health and are delicious."

"To have it literally harvested and put on the shelf the same day, as opposed to having a time that it's in transport is really special," Cobetto said. "We're so proud of it."

Customers can also place orders at the store's drive-through or hang out on the patio.

"We want people to walk in and see something different be inspired to come here. It's a beautiful space to come, bring friends from out of town to sort of celebrate the best Kentucky has to offer," Cobetto said.

Haymarket is an extension of Ashbourne Farms in La Grange, Kentucky. The new marketplace is on River Road near Zorn Avenue.

The grand opening is June 14.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.