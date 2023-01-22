Chubby Ray's closing, will become fifth Parlour location this spring

According to a press release, Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkins has opted to “turn the page to a new chapter” and retire after three decades in business.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month and reopening as another restaurant.

Chubby Ray's was purchased by Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) and will reopen the space as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring.

Chubby Ray's administration informed their staff of the development on Sunday. Officials say CCC will retain all employees who opt to work under the Parlour brand.

According to a press release, Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkins has opted to “turn the page to a new chapter” and retire after three decades in business.

"I’m dealing with mixed emotions today because I am announcing my retirement from the restaurant business," Perkins said in a portion of his statement on Facebook. "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to miss it but it’s the right move for us at this point in our lives. Most of all I’m going to miss the people & friendships that we’ve made. Many of you are like family. I’ll never be able to thank all of you enough for supporting us the last 30 years."

Chubby Ray's will officially close on Jan. 29.

According to the press release, CCC will close the location to the public for renovations on the space -- which features approximately 5,500 square feet inside and a 3,000 square foot outdoor patio. The company will open Parlour Jeffersontown in the beginning of April.

“We’re extremely excited to join the Jeffersontown community and honored that Chubby Ray’s owner Ray Perkins chose us to continue the legacy,” Don Robinson, who co-owns CCC with his wife Teresa Robinson, said. “We pride ourselves on our service to people, our pizza, and our pints, and this is an opportunity to extend our reach and brand in Kentuckiana.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.