Union 15 announces closure due to 'broken economy', 'extremely high food costs'

Located in the heart of the Southend, the restaurant serves hand tossed pizzas, starters, sandwiches, salads and sweets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Union 15 will be closing its doors after almost four years of business.

According to a statement posted on their Facebook, the pizza restaurant's last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. They said they will stay open until 10 p.m. and will be running specials such as $3 drafts, $4 crafts and $5 cocktails.

Union 15 administration made sure to note that they will probably be "extremely busy," so they might run out of a few things and be a little slower than usual. They want customers to offer them and their staff "grace". They added that they are "extremely happy" to serve the public for a last time.

A portion of their online statement reads:

"We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs, and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.

We appreciate YOU, our community and all of the support we have received since we opened the doors winter of 2019.

We made it through a Global pandemic and a job crisis when it all seemed impossible because of your support!



We are so grateful."

The business said they've had "several other businesses" interested in occupying their space who will continue to serve the community.

